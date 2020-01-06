New Skoda Epiq breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

Epiq by name and epic by nature. Skoda’s new baby electric SUV has been revealed and headlines this week’s issue of Auto Express.

We also take a closer look at the new Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI, which is the brand’s first ever all-electric GTI model.

Plus, the Lotus Esprit is set to make a sensational comeback and Mercedes’ astonishing new GT 4-Door Coupe breaks cover.

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In the drives section we hit the road in the new Kia Seltos, get behind the wheel of the Volvo EX60 and try out the BMW XM Label.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal the best Chinese cars you can buy in the UK, featuring the Lotus Emeya, Omoda 9, MG4 and many more.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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