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New Skoda Epiq breaks cover in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we have the lowdown on the Skoda Epiq and take a closer look at the Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI

By:Pete Baiden
20 May 2026
Auto Express Issue 1,934

Epiq by name and epic by nature. Skoda’s new baby electric SUV has been revealed and headlines this week’s issue of Auto Express.

We also take a closer look at the new Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI, which is the brand’s first ever all-electric GTI model.

Plus, the Lotus Esprit is set to make a sensational comeback and Mercedes’ astonishing new GT 4-Door Coupe breaks cover.

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In the drives section we hit the road in the new Kia Seltos, get behind the wheel of the Volvo EX60 and try out the BMW XM Label.

If that wasn’t enough we reveal the best Chinese cars you can buy in the UK, featuring the Lotus Emeya, Omoda 9, MG4 and many more.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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