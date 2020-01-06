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New Toyota RAV4 hits the road in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we drive the new Toyota RAV4 and take a look at the incoming Freelander

By:Shane Wilkinson
8 Apr 2026
Auto Express issue 1,928

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we get behind the wheel of the new Toyota RAV4 to see if this SUV still has what it takes to be a top-seller.

We also get a first glimpse at the new Freelander (just don't call it a Land Rover), and unveil an exclusive image of the next-generation Audi Q7

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Plus, we put the Volvo ES90 and DS No8 to the test to see if these posh left-field EVs have what it takes to defeat the almighty BMW 5 Series.

In the drives section we take a spin in the svelte new Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake and find out whether it's a convincing SUV alternative.

If that wasn’t enough we also take a deep dive into Dacia's plans for a new model blitz.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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