New Toyota RAV4 hits the road in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we get behind the wheel of the new Toyota RAV4 to see if this SUV still has what it takes to be a top-seller.

We also get a first glimpse at the new Freelander (just don't call it a Land Rover), and unveil an exclusive image of the next-generation Audi Q7.

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Plus, we put the Volvo ES90 and DS No8 to the test to see if these posh left-field EVs have what it takes to defeat the almighty BMW 5 Series.

In the drives section we take a spin in the svelte new Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake and find out whether it's a convincing SUV alternative.

If that wasn’t enough we also take a deep dive into Dacia's plans for a new model blitz.

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