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New Vauxhall Astra driven in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we drive the new Vauxhall Astra and have an exclusive image of the reborn Citroen 2CV

By:Pete Baiden
25 Mar 2026
Auto Express issue 1,926

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the updated Vauxhall Astra to see if improved tech and a low price can take the popular hatch to the top of the class.

We also have a scoop on the reborn Citroen 2CV, with an exclusive image showing how the funky icon could look when the covers come off.

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Plus, we reveal how London is set to get a new stealth speed camera system that you can’t see and we give our definitive verdict on the best spring car products to keep your motor shiny and clean.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of new Mercedes GLC Electric, try out the hybrid seven-seat MGS9 and get to grips with the Subaru E-Outback.

If that wasn’t enough we have a small petrol SUV shootout as the Hyundai Bayon goes head-to-head with the resurgent SEAT Arona.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

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The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

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If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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