New Vauxhall Astra driven in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the updated Vauxhall Astra to see if improved tech and a low price can take the popular hatch to the top of the class.

We also have a scoop on the reborn Citroen 2CV, with an exclusive image showing how the funky icon could look when the covers come off.

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Plus, we reveal how London is set to get a new stealth speed camera system that you can’t see and we give our definitive verdict on the best spring car products to keep your motor shiny and clean.

In the drives section we get behind the wheel of new Mercedes GLC Electric, try out the hybrid seven-seat MGS9 and get to grips with the Subaru E-Outback.

If that wasn’t enough we have a small petrol SUV shootout as the Hyundai Bayon goes head-to-head with the resurgent SEAT Arona.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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