A Skoda showstopper and hot new VW in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the Skoda Epiq to see if it can beat the Chinese in the budget electric SUV race.

We also have the lowdown on the new Volkswagen ID.3 GTI, which has the unenviable task of bringing this coveted hot hatch brand into the electric era.

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Plus, we have the latest on Volvo's pair of record-breaking plug-in hybrids.

In the drives section we set the Nissan X-Trail against the Peugeot 5008 in a 7-seater head-to-head.

If that wasn’t enough we also have a closer look at the incoming BMW 3 Series.

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