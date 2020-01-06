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Used car superheroes revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we reveal the best used cars and have the lowdown on the new Tesla Roadster

By:Auto Express team
21 Oct 2026
Auto Express 1,956

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we reveal the very best used cars in the UK, with 80 brilliant buys available at irresistible prices.

We also have the lowdown on the all-new Tesla Roadster, which has been revealed with rocket power and some almost unbelievable specs.

Plus, we round-up all the models you might have missed from the 2026 Paris Motor Show and take a closer look at Porsche’s new Mission S hypercar concept.

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In the drives section we hit UK roads in the new Range Rover Electric, try out the flagship Mercedes GLS and get behind the wheel of MINI’s hardcore Countryman Untamed.

If that wasn’t enough we have a performance SUV super test as the triple-motor Alpine A390 goes head-to-head with the Porsche Macan EV.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.99. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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