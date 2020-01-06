Used car superheroes revealed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s special issue of Auto Express we reveal the very best used cars in the UK, with 80 brilliant buys available at irresistible prices.

We also have the lowdown on the all-new Tesla Roadster, which has been revealed with rocket power and some almost unbelievable specs.

Plus, we round-up all the models you might have missed from the 2026 Paris Motor Show and take a closer look at Porsche’s new Mission S hypercar concept.

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In the drives section we hit UK roads in the new Range Rover Electric, try out the flagship Mercedes GLS and get behind the wheel of MINI’s hardcore Countryman Untamed.

If that wasn’t enough we have a performance SUV super test as the triple-motor Alpine A390 goes head-to-head with the Porsche Macan EV.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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