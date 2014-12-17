There's relief for drivers at the pumps as the price of petrol and diesel has fallen to the lowest point in over four-and-a-half years. Experts attribute the dip to a downturn in the price of crude oil, although escalating international tensions could send costs skyrocketing.

According to the RAC, the price of petrol now sits at an average of 131.91 pence per litre – the lowest it’s been since July 2021 when it went as low as 131.81 pence. Diesel, in much the same vein, fell by three pence since the start of January and is now setting back those using the black pump 140.97 pence per litre. However, this is still marginally higher than it was back in June 2025.

Nevertheless, head of policy at the RAC, Simon Williams, called the lower prices “a genuine boost for drivers”, saying that “with even cheaper prices available depending on where drivers fill up, this is a positive start to the year for household budgets.”

All of this now means that the price to brim the tank of your typical 55-litre family car now sits at £72.55 for petrol and £77.53 for diesel models. In comparison, a full charge of an electric car with a 60kWh battery pack sits at £16.61 at the domestic energy price cap, versus an average of £46.20 when utilising public rapid charging infrastructure.