Honda has announced that from June 1st, all new Hondas will be covered by an extended eight-year ‘service activated’ warranty, covering up to 100,000 miles if serviced at a main Honda dealership. This is in addition to the standard three-year, 90,000 mile warranty.

Owners of any Honda model registered after April 1st 2026 will be able to unlock the extra warranty when the car is serviced at a main Honda dealership according to the annual service schedule. This extends up to eight years, but can lapse if the car misses the service or is looked at by a third-party garage.

This far more competitive warranty, and has been put into place in response to the glut of new Chinese manufacturers who offer their own extra-long warranties. New-age brands like Chery Omoda Jaecoo offer up to seven years, and BYD is limited to six.

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The decision by the Chinese brands to offer such an extended warranty is to reassure buyers considering the newness of their respective brands in the UK, this was something that Hyundai and Kia also did in the 1990s.

Honda, by contrast, is known for its legendary reliability. But this isn’t always an easy story to tell customers, and buyers still put a lot of stock in the notion of an extended warranty. This is something that Honda seems to be aware of, so to help sweeten the deal against flashier, more contemporary Chinese rivals has introduced this new initiative.

Many legacy brands still only offer just three-years, including Volkswagen, Audi, Vauxhall and Land Rover. Toyota, on the other hand, continue with the UK-leading 10-year coverage.

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