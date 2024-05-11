Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Ariya is a bargain EV SUV at £260 a month

Luxurious interior

Drives well

£260 a month

We’ve featured the Nissan Ariya as our Deal of the Day before, but it’s never been this cheap. A personal contract hire agreement could see one of the best all-electric family SUVs on your driveway for just £260 a month.

This deal we found on leasing.com is over a two-year term and requires a £2,614 initial payment. The annual mileage is 5,000 miles and should you extend this to 10,000 miles you’ll be paying an extra £37 a month.

The Nissan Ariya won our Car of the Year award back in 2022 thanks to its upmarket interior, comfortable ride and impressive technology. We still regard it as one of the best electric SUVs you can buy in 2024, the car managing to still stand out in an increasingly competitive field.

This Ariya in particular is the Advance model and as standard you get a snazzy twin-screen set up of 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless smartphone charger, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic dual-zone climate control and a 360-degree camera.

It also has the smaller 63kWh battery so there’s a maximum range of 250 miles. There’s a standard-fit heat pump, too, so this should be an attainable figure throughout the year.

The Ariya drives better than you’d expect of a large electric SUV thanks to the immediate torque and punchy 217bhp electric motor (the 7.5-second 0-62mph time isn’t too shabby) and the ride in particular is excellent. Switching between brake regeneration and mechanical braking is a smooth process, too.

The overall airiness of the Ariya’s cabin is helped by the sliding centre console and in the back there’s a decent 466 litres of boot space.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value for money.

