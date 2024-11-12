Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: premium Nissan Ariya has a 319-mile range for £278 per month

The Airya marked a step-change for Nissan and this ‘Sky Pack’ model is our Car Deal of the Day for 12 November

By:Alastair Crooks
12 Nov 2024
Nissan Ariya - main image
  • Classy cabin
  • Powerful dual-motor
  • £278 a month

It seems like every car maker now has an electric SUV in its line-up, with some great choices out there – but well worth a seat at the table is the Nissan Ariya. It has all the kit you need, it’s refined, has a solid electric range and feels like a quality product. 

This deal we found from Leasing Options Nissan via our sister site Carwow makes the Ariya all the more tempting. A personal contract hire agreement over two years requires monthly payments of £278 after an initial deposit of £3,645. The mileage allowance for the year is 5,000 miles, but if you want to increase this to 8,000 miles you can, for an extra £28 a month. 

This deal applies to the bigger-battery 87kWh Ariya, which promises up to 319 miles of range. You can get 10 more miles of range in the single-motor model, but we think the dual-motor version here is a real sweet spot because it pumps out 302bhp and a hilarious 600Nm of torque. The 0-62mph sprint time for this family-friendly SUV is just 5.7 seconds. 

It’s not just a straight-line missile, though. The low positioning of the battery pack gives the Ariya a surprisingly stable base, and it feels balanced enough in the corners, with light and precise steering. It’s also adept at filtering out bumps and ruts in the road and the brake regeneration system is especially well integrated. 

Build quality is very good, but isn’t the only hint that Nissan was going after a more premium market with its electric SUV. It’s superbly equipped, too. In this mid-spec Advance you get heated front seats, a hands-free powered bootlid, powered six-way adjustable seats, a sliding centre console, a 360-degree camera, Nissan’s ProPilot assist system and a wireless smartphone charger. There are also twin 12.3-inch screens in the Ariya and the ‘Sky Pack’ on this model (usually a £1,295 option) adds a huge panoramic sunroof. 

As you’d expect there’s heaps of room inside the Ariya for passengers. The dual-motor version loses a little bit of boot space, but 406 litres should be enough for most families. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Nissan Ariya Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

