Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail family-focused off-roader for £255 per month

Refined ride

Spacious cabin

£255 per month

The Nissan X-Trail is now in its fourth-generation and is better than ever thanks to a premium interior, clever powertrain and oodles of space. With this superb leasing deal we found on Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, the X-Trail looks incredibly appealing.

A personal contract hire (PCH) agreement, this deal is based on a two-year period with an initial deposit of £3,069. Afterwards it requires monthly payments of just £255 with the mileage limit set at 5,000 miles per year - double this to 10,000 miles and you’ll only need to pay an extra £30 per month, however. There’s further flexibility with the term of the deal as well because if you really like the X-Trail and want to double it to four years, you’ll only be paying an extra £29 per month.

The X-Trail shines in the tough family SUV segment. This model features the new ‘e-Power’ powertrain which impresses with its 201bhp electric motor fed by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The result of this is a responsive and smooth delivery of power when you need it, but also great fuel efficiency for a large SUV with 48.7mpg possible on the combined cycle.

The car has stuck to the premise of the original X-Trail too, offering better off-road ability than its predecessors. We’ve tested it on dedicated off-road routes and even the two-wheel drive model here will be able to venture pretty far into the wild (or perhaps a mildly rutted track somewhere in England).

This deal is also based on the Acenta Premium trim level, so it’s packed full of equipment. There’s a seven-inch screen for the driver and an eight-inch touchscreen in the middle, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. There’s a suite of lovely physical buttons and switches too, plus the whole cabin feels very sturdy. We particularly like the dark grained wood effect trim, which is inspired by the plush Nissan Ariya EV model.

Wherever you sit in the X-Trail it feels bright and airy with plenty of space, but the boot is worth a mention as there’s a whopping capacity of 575 litres.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices are subject to change and conditions apply. Our car deal experts scour the market every day for the best deals around on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Nissan X-Trail Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...