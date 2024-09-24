Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail is spacious family SUV for £239 a month

Big boot

Comfortable ride

£239 a month

Nissan’s X-Trail is bigger than ever and chock full of standard equipment, although it’s still a relatively cheap offering in the large SUV sector - especially when it comes to personal contract hire agreements.

This leasing deal we found from Xcite Car Leasing Nissan via our sister site Carwow, could get an X-Trail on your driveway for only £239 a month after an initial deposit of £3,147. The deal lasts for two years and limits you to 5,000 miles per year.

The family SUV sector is awash with ‘soft-roaders’ – SUVs that might look ready to tackle the great outdoors but in reality would find a leafy autumnal drive a challenge. The X-Trail is no such thing because it really does have off-road ability with excellent hill ascent and descent systems to make it feel like a walk in the park.

The X-Trail also has a fancy range-extending hybrid powertrain Nissan calls ‘e-Power’. It’s made up of a 1.5-litre petrol engine that charges a battery which in turn sends power to a 201bhp electric motor. While there’s a familiar petrol hum from the engine bay, the X-Trail has the responsiveness of an electric car, not to mention the range of an internal combustion-engined car.

Equipment levels are good, with front parking sensors, a rear camera, a slick 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a wireless smartphone charging pad. Interior space is excellent and tall adults will be perfectly comfortable in the rear thanks to a bright and airy cabin. At 575 litres, the boot should be big enough for most families, too.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

