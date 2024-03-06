Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Opinion

'Budget 2024 missed the big chance to incentivise EVs and stop the blizzard of cheap Chinese car imports’

Quentin Wilson of FairCharge thinks the failure to support the UK electric car industry in the 2024 budget could have far-reaching effects as cheap Chinese imports roll in

by: Quentin Wilson
6 Mar 2024
Opinion - Quentin Wilson

Even if you hate electric cars on a cellular level, you might have been surprised that there was nothing at all in the Budget to support them. For private buyers there are now no EV subsidies – the Government even ditched the home charge box grant. 

Last week, my campaign group FairCharge wrote an open letter to the Chancellor asking for a VAT cut on public charging from 20 per cent to 5 per cent, in line with domestic rates to help the 38 per cent of drivers in the UK who can’t charge at home. This modest ask was supported by energy providers, carmakers, media, politicians, and environmental groups. We worked out that the cost to HMT would be circa £40million at current rates of adoption. A relatively small amount compared to the £1billion the duty freeze and continuance of the 5p cut provided during Covid. 

This Government needs to send a signal to global investors that the UK has a long-term industrial electrification policy, and this was a golden opportunity to do just that. Because here’s the thing – if we don’t get more private buyers buying new and used EVs our auto industry will be swept away by budget Chinese EV imports. 

It won’t be long before we see a £12,000 Toyota Corolla-sized EV saloon and an £8,000 EV city car. That will mean a price war which our car industry won’t win. I’ve heard presentations from Chinese car makers who have learnt how to do RHD engineering at scale and are now sizing up UK showrooms, lining up franchise dealers and crafting parts distribution networks. 

This Government can’t - or won’t - see the blizzard of cheap EVs that are coming. They may be good for consumers, but not so good for the 800,000 jobs in the automotive supply chain and the massive £202billion contribution to the economy. Europe, the USA and China are forging ahead, but thanks to cack-handed Government policies and missed messaging we’ve fallen behind in the critical race for global investment. Sad, but true.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Recommended

“Reports of the death of the internal combustion engine are wildly exaggerated”
Opinion - combustion engines
Opinion

“Reports of the death of the internal combustion engine are wildly exaggerated”

Andy Palmer thinks that the internal combustion engine, in partnership with e-fuels, still has a big role to play if the application is right
12 Jan 2024
“Faster manufacturing can bring a new wave of cheap EVs from Europe’s big players”
Opinion – cheap EV manufacturing
Opinion

“Faster manufacturing can bring a new wave of cheap EVs from Europe’s big players”

The Chinese may yet falter: quicker, more efficient production could see prices of European electric cars fall
19 Oct 2023
‘MP Greg Smith is fighting for motorists instead of against them’
Opinion - Greg Smith
Opinion

‘MP Greg Smith is fighting for motorists instead of against them’

Editor-in-chief Steve Fowler has met many politicians throughout his career, but MP Greg Smith is a little bit different
30 Aug 2023
‘Modern car tech is creating more problems than solutions’
Opinion - car tech
Opinion

‘Modern car tech is creating more problems than solutions’

Editor-in-chief Steve Fowler isn’t convinced that every 'innovation' is an improvement over good old-fashioned simplicity
23 Aug 2023

Most Popular

New Volkswagen Passat 2024 review: VW’s trust in Skoda was a wise move
Volkswagen Passat - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen Passat 2024 review: VW’s trust in Skoda was a wise move

The new Volkswagen Passat has been developed by Skoda alongside the new Superb and it’s all the better for it
5 Mar 2024
"BYD, Dacia, MG and Renault are among the most impressive and in-touch car brands in the world"
Opinion - MG3
Opinion

"BYD, Dacia, MG and Renault are among the most impressive and in-touch car brands in the world"

Mike Rutherford is confused as to why so many car manufacturers avoided the 2024 Geneva Motor Show
3 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month
308 vs Ceed vs Golf - 308 cornering front
News

Car Deal of the Day: enjoy the Peugeot 308 for 10,000 miles a year at an astounding £157 a month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 5 March is the debonair Peugeot 308 with a plentiful mileage limit
5 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content