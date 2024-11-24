We need more extreme weather mobile phone alerts to save lives on UK roads

I thought I knew a bit about driving and parking up in extreme conditions.

I’ve successfully steered myself over the Atlas Mountains of North Africa, the Andes in South America, through remote parts of Australia, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and up to the Bridge Of No Return separating South and North Korea. Finland, China and Iceland were tricky. The ice sheet that’s Greenland was almost undriveable. But without a shadow of a doubt, the toughest drive of my life was to Tuktoyaktuk, one of the last Inuit villages at the top of the world. A long, deep, frozen but thawing river was my only ‘road’ in and out.

So having done most of my advanced driver training in places like that, what could possibly go wrong during a gentle road trip to Spain this autumn? Er, plenty, it turns out.

A few days after the apocalyptic flooding that tragically claimed the lives of hundreds of people, plus thousands of vehicles, on the streets and in the car parks of Valencia, the Spanish state was rightly criticised for its failings.

But a few days later again, things were significantly more positive and productive. I heard what I thought was my car’s alarm going off. In fact, it was my mobile phone delivering audible and written warnings – from the Civil Alert Protection agency. It helpfully explained, in Spanish and English, that a ‘Red Alert’ had been issued and that streets and travel routes were no-go.