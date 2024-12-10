EV targets risk destroying the UK’s car industry for good

The auto-sector employs over 1 million people. Half of this is in manufacturing, the rest is in the sales, service and supply chain. My own firm leads the sector in the number of electric vehicles it sells but it is still nowhere near the Government’s arbitrary targets. Ministers have only talked to manufacturers and have spurned all my requests for a meeting to explain the consequences for your neighbourhood car dealer. We have petrol cars in compounds which have been sold to customers, but the keys cannot be handed over because manufacturers, understandably, want to avoid fines at the end of this year. Christmas is coming and there will be thousands of car customers of different dealerships around the UK who cannot take delivery of their cars because they are being held over until January and the new ‘quota year’. It’s rationing by the back door.

When the supply of petrol and diesel cars gets smaller, prices for them will rise. Eventually a new, privately owned car may become the preserve of the rich and the middle class.

It is time to change lanes on automotive policy. At the very least, on this policy, we should align with the EU. I would say that we should let the market decide based on customers’ preferences, so when cheap electric vehicles are available and charging challenges have been sorted, the consumer will buy them en-masse. This will be the policy in the US. Even Elon Musk agrees, and he is the world’s largest producer of electric cars.

Ministers need to apply the brakes and U-turn before they run out of road and destroy the UK’s car industry for good.

Robert Forrester is CEO of Vertu Motors PLC, the fourth largest automotive retailer in the UK, with a network of 202 sales outlets. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, and Macklin Motors brand names. The group retails cars in every part of the market, from mainstream models to exotics, while employing more than 8,000 staff across the UK. Forrester writes here, exclusively for Auto Express.

