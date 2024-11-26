Tears at Vauxhall Luton as final van rolls off the line

The famous Vauxhall factory at Luton will build no more vehicles, after the final Vivaro van rolled off the line today. Workers were reportedly in tears as they gathered around the last vehicle to be produced, with the closure marking a bleak day for Bedfordshire town, which has played a long and illustrious role in the UK’s automotive industry.

Vauxhall has been associated with Luton since the early 1900s, producing a line of vehicles that started with the firm’s 9HP model, and has since included such icons as the 1910 Vauxhall Prince Henry, post-war classics including the Vauxhall Cresta, Wyvern, Victor and Viva, as well as more modern cars such as the Chevette, Cavalier, Frontera and Vectra.

The Vectra was the final passenger car to be built at Luton in 2002, with the plant subsequently focusing on commercial vehicles.

Local Labour council leader, Hazel Simmons, declared it “a very sad day for Luton”, adding her thoughts were with the employees and families affected by “the devastating closure”. Simmons has also claimed in the local press that her council had done what it could to stop the axe falling on the plant, including presenting alternative options to Stellantis “who just weren’t interested”.

A Stellantis statement on the closure reads: “Our employees always remain our priority, and we continue to act responsibly towards our colleagues in Luton. We continue with direct consultation meetings, relocation support for those who wish to transition to Ellesmere Port and onsite support activities, such as job fairs, CV writing, retraining support and wellness sessions.”