Labour set to backpedal on ZEV targets and petrol car sales ban

The Government is set to relax its tough rules on the transition to electric cars and subsequent banning on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars after Whitehall sources have suggested that “When we said everything was on the table, we meant it”.

Following calls from the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders for “recognition of the role that all technologies – including hybrid cars, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen – have to play in decarbonising road transport”, sources have told the Daily Telegraph that the Government is considering relaxing the rules of the newly reinstated 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Until now, the Government has revealed very little about what will be allowed to be sold at the end of the decade. Previous Government rhetoric suggested that cars with a “significant electric range” – including hybrids – would be permitted, but more recent statements issued by the Government have been a lot more hazy, simply stating that pure petrol and diesel cars will not be allowed to be sold as new from 2030.

Looking to avoid any impact on investment in the UK, the government’s so-called ‘u-turn’ on this issue would allow vehicles with a combustion engine to continue to be sold for another five years until only fully electric cars are allowed in 2035. The Whitehall whisperings do not, however, yet tell us whether it’s only plug-in hybrids that will be allowed, or whether full hybrids and even mild hybrids could be permitted.