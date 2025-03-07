Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Labour set to backpedal on ZEV targets and petrol car sales ban

After fierce backlash from the public and a lukewarm reception to EVs, Ministers are drawing up plans to soften the approach to electrifying the UK’s roads

By:Tom Jervis
17 Mar 2025

The Government is set to relax its tough rules on the transition to electric cars and subsequent banning on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars after Whitehall sources have suggested that “When we said everything was on the table, we meant it”. 

Following calls from the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders for “recognition of the role that all technologies – including hybrid cars, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen – have to play in decarbonising road transport”, sources have told the Daily Telegraph that the Government is considering relaxing the rules of the newly reinstated 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Until now, the Government has revealed very little about what will be allowed to be sold at the end of the decade. Previous Government rhetoric suggested that cars with a “significant electric range” – including hybrids – would be permitted, but more recent statements issued by the Government have been a lot more hazy, simply stating that pure petrol and diesel cars will not be allowed to be sold as new from 2030.

Looking to avoid any impact on investment in the UK, the government’s so-called ‘u-turn’ on this issue would allow vehicles with a combustion engine to continue to be sold for another five years until only fully electric cars are allowed in 2035. The Whitehall whisperings do not, however, yet tell us whether it’s only plug-in hybrids that will be allowed, or whether full hybrids and even mild hybrids could be permitted.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

All of this comes shortly after the Business and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, foretold what he described as “a substantial change of policy” regarding the Government’s view on the transition to EVs.

This comes only weeks before the Government is set to publish its review into the ZEV Mandate which, as it stands, currently calls for 28 per cent of car sales to be EVs this year, rising to 80 per cent by 2030. Manufacturers face fines for not meeting annual targets, and have been lobbying as fiercely for the rules to be relaxed as environmental campaigners and the charge point-installation industry have lobbied for the rules to be adhered to.

The UK CEO of Ford, Lisa Bradkin, recently told Auto Express that the firm could still potentially limit the sales of its internal-combustion cars in order to comply with the above lofty targets, although did mention that it has had “really good engagement with the Government”.

The Government has declined to comment officially on its proposed changes to the ZEV Mandate ahead of an official announcement. Such a statement could be linked to Rachel Reeve’s imminent spring budget statement that’s due on 26 March.

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

UK's patchy EV charging network put drivers at risk of being stranded
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - charging

UK's patchy EV charging network put drivers at risk of being stranded

A report from the government watchdog suggests that the UK's electric car charging network still isn't up to scratch
News
12 Mar 2025
More EV incentives needed, but ‘no role for hydrogen’
Tesla Model 3 - new and old Model 3 side by side

More EV incentives needed, but ‘no role for hydrogen’

Climate Change Committee’s annual carbon budget says falling prices will accelerate the EV transition from 2026
News
26 Feb 2025
UK 2030 petrol and diesel sales ban: what is it and what cars are affected?
fuel pump

UK 2030 petrol and diesel sales ban: what is it and what cars are affected?

Labour intends to pull forward the ban on sales of pure-ICE cars from 2035 to 2030 - here’s everything you need to know
Tips & advice
21 Feb 2025
Toyota's hydrogen commitment reinforced by new mk3 fuel-cell system announcement
Toyota 3rd-generation hydrogen fuel cell

Toyota's hydrogen commitment reinforced by new mk3 fuel-cell system announcement

A successor to the Mirai hasn’t been revealed
News
17 Feb 2025

Most Popular

New Mercedes CLA 2025 preview: electric exec gets near 500-mile range
Mercedes CLA - front

New Mercedes CLA 2025 preview: electric exec gets near 500-mile range

The Mercedes CLA with EQ Technology heralds a new generation of lighter and more efficient EVs, plus there’s hybrids on the way
News
14 Mar 2025
Electric and hybrid cars are killing the manual gearbox - and we won't miss it
Opinion - gearboxes

Electric and hybrid cars are killing the manual gearbox - and we won't miss it

Auto Express’ senior test editor argues that no one should be worried by the rising popularity of automatic ’boxes
Opinion
14 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month
Ford Explorer - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Prices tumble for Ford's Explorer – bag one for £233 a month

The Ford Explorer is one of the more fun-to-drive family electric SUVs around – and our Deal of the Day for 12 March.
News
12 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content