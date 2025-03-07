Labour set to backpedal on ZEV targets and petrol car sales ban
After fierce backlash from the public and a lukewarm reception to EVs, Ministers are drawing up plans to soften the approach to electrifying the UK’s roads
The Government is set to relax its tough rules on the transition to electric cars and subsequent banning on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars after Whitehall sources have suggested that “When we said everything was on the table, we meant it”.
Following calls from the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders for “recognition of the role that all technologies – including hybrid cars, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen – have to play in decarbonising road transport”, sources have told the Daily Telegraph that the Government is considering relaxing the rules of the newly reinstated 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.
Until now, the Government has revealed very little about what will be allowed to be sold at the end of the decade. Previous Government rhetoric suggested that cars with a “significant electric range” – including hybrids – would be permitted, but more recent statements issued by the Government have been a lot more hazy, simply stating that pure petrol and diesel cars will not be allowed to be sold as new from 2030.
Looking to avoid any impact on investment in the UK, the government’s so-called ‘u-turn’ on this issue would allow vehicles with a combustion engine to continue to be sold for another five years until only fully electric cars are allowed in 2035. The Whitehall whisperings do not, however, yet tell us whether it’s only plug-in hybrids that will be allowed, or whether full hybrids and even mild hybrids could be permitted.
All of this comes shortly after the Business and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, foretold what he described as “a substantial change of policy” regarding the Government’s view on the transition to EVs.
This comes only weeks before the Government is set to publish its review into the ZEV Mandate which, as it stands, currently calls for 28 per cent of car sales to be EVs this year, rising to 80 per cent by 2030. Manufacturers face fines for not meeting annual targets, and have been lobbying as fiercely for the rules to be relaxed as environmental campaigners and the charge point-installation industry have lobbied for the rules to be adhered to.
The UK CEO of Ford, Lisa Bradkin, recently told Auto Express that the firm could still potentially limit the sales of its internal-combustion cars in order to comply with the above lofty targets, although did mention that it has had “really good engagement with the Government”.
The Government has declined to comment officially on its proposed changes to the ZEV Mandate ahead of an official announcement. Such a statement could be linked to Rachel Reeve’s imminent spring budget statement that’s due on 26 March.
