Vauxhall ‘pre-empts’ Electric Car Grant with its own £1,500 discount

Vauxhall has joined a host of other manufacturers in providing a £1,500 discount on its electric cars in response to the announcement of the Government’s Electric Car Grant.

Now offered on the pure-electric versions of the Vauxhall Corsa, Mokka, Astra, Frontera and Grandland, Vauxhall’s £1,500 ‘Electric Car Grant’ comes just days after Citroen became the first manufacturer to be officially eligible for the Government grant. Vauxhall said the offer applies to all of its electric cars from today, but also expressed confidence that it would meet the criteria for the Government’s grant, stating the move was “ahead of official confirmation of eligibility from the Office of Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV)”.

Vauxhall and Citroen are both part of the Stellantis empire and many of those aforementioned Vauxhall models share parts, batteries and platforms with Citroen models that have already been declared eligible for the government’s new Electric Car Grant. The grant process run by the government is a ‘first come, first served’ system, so while Vauxhall’s EVs might not qualify for the government grant right now, considering the shared technology between the brands, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them accepted for the official grant soon.