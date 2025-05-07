From SUVs to classic coupes, cars are simply under appreciated

As drivers and car lovers, we – and I don’t think it’s just me! – spend a lot of time moaning about what’s wrong. Whether it’s potholes, temporary speed limits, roadworks, other drivers, the cost of motoring, what manufacturers are doing badly, or a million and one other things, it’s easy to whinge.

But recently I experienced a trio of diverse cars that put a smile on my face for different reasons. And it’s reminded me just how great the car is as a thing, in all shapes and sizes, and how lucky we are to be able to just hop in and pull away, whatever we’re driving!

On the same day, I jumped between a current Toyota Prius, an Ineos Grenadier and Toyota’s beautiful 1985 AE86 Corolla Coupé: three cars with precious little in common, apart from all making me very happy.

I like the Prius’s looks and clever tech, and it’s a decent drive, too – arguably the first time you can say that of something wearing that particular nameplate.

The Grenadier, a car I hadn’t managed to get behind the wheel of before now, pleasantly surprised me, probably based on low expectations, thanks to having bags of character. It really is a modernised ‘old’ Land Rover Defender, with the same flaws around the agricultural driving experience. I’m not saying I’d buy one – or even be that keen to drive one again – but I had more affection for it than expected.

And then there was the AE86. It’s so refreshing to drive a good-condition car from that period, because it highlights what we’re now missing, thanks to its lightness of touch and minimalist controls, plus the pure connection it offers. But it also illustrates what we now have in terms of technology, the basic thickness and robustness of things like door panels, and the sheer size of cars.

I adored the little Corolla Coupé, but sitting at traffic lights surrounded by seemingly giant Nissan Jukes and Ford Pumas – let alone genuinely large cars – was a stark reminder that I wouldn’t want to be involved in even a mild encounter with a modern SUV. That doesn’t mean I didn’t love it, though.

Overall, that little cross-section of just three cars was a cute reminder to take a step back from Trump’s tariffs, electrification and congestion, and relish how much there is to enjoy about the humble motor car, in all its forms.

