Much as I love Formula One, it’s nowhere near as productive, cost-effective, flexible and entertaining as it needs to be in the mid-2020s.

During most Grand Prix weekends, which last three largely uneventful days and nights, there’s typically only one and a half hours of actual F1 racing.

Some under-performing, serial losing teams – each with around 1,000 employees doing heaven knows what – have to massively up their game. And their drivers need and deserve more time and opportunity, and to, er, race in more diverse fleets of machines.

Advertisement - Article continues below

F1 reckons its fan base is currently around 800 million folk. Trouble is, they don’t witness enough wheel-to-wheel action. Think 24 Grand Prix weekends annually, comprising just a few qualifying laps (most of which provide little or no entertainment until the final seconds), six 30-minute sprints (but why not one every race weekend?), then the one thing that really matters: the 24 full-blown races (each lasting around 90 minutes).

Put another way, F1 drivers are permitted to publicly enter into proper racing combat mode for only about 39 hours a year. That’s not nearly long enough.

In the middle of their careers, several multiple race-winning, seemingly frustrated drivers have woken up to the shortage of racing. And that’s why they have temporarily stepped away (or are about to), before competing in non-F1 cars – for hours, not minutes, per race.