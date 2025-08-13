The British Motor Show takes place this weekend and is fantastic value for money

So what can mum, dad and two kids who love nice cars, foreign holidays and fancy restaurants actually get for their money in balmy August 2025?

How about spending around £1,500 this month (and the following 47) on one of the cheapest, lowest-spec, 8,000 miles-per-annum Range Rover diesels currently available for lease? Total leasing costs (after putting down a deposit) during those four years are in excess of £80,000. To that, add expenditure on essentials such as annual Group 50 insurance cover, fuel, maintenance, plus a few other standing and running costs. To be on the safe side, best to make sure you’ve got circa £100,000 to lease and run this car, before handing it back 48 months from now.

For families keen to just get away from it all this month, two parents and two kids could quite easily pay more than £20k for a two-week vacation, even using a high street package-holiday company. In return they’d get, for example, return economy-class tickets to Spain and a 14-night all-inclusive hotel stay in a family junior suite in Torremolinos. Honest.