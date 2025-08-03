England is becoming an increasingly hostile car nation

Looking to take the plunge and buy a new car? Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

However, the road and train networks, electricity grid and other important bits of our major infrastructure are all deeply wounded – and misery inducing. The quality time I spent admiring the F1 action was overshadowed by pitifully slow driving times that would have totalled around 24 hours had I driven to the GP meeting on all three days. Almost as infuriating were the countless road closures that frustrated Festival of Speed goers. Visitors to the E-Prix endured 20mph speed limits and accompanying licence-threatening cameras, plus the just-introduced rip-off tolls at the Blackwall and Silvertown tunnels.

I tried alternatives to the car several times throughout July. But trains were cancelled or late, or turfed me off early onto the dreaded rail replacement bus. All that was painful enough, but on a day when temperatures were 30C-plus, I almost suffocated in a stuck train carriage with sealed windows, tightly locked doors and a busted air-con system.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when I received “do not travel” notifications as I tried but failed to use Waterloo station, which had 14 platforms out of action. July also gave me power cuts at home, in a posh business building in London and elsewhere.

Enough’s enough. I attempted to get away from it all via LeShuttle from Folkestone, and opted to travel off-peak on a quiet Monday. Yet I was still forced to queue for almost three hours, simply in order to show my passport to UK and French officials. When and how did we (the voters) give permission to them (the chauffeur-driven politicians) to make day-to-day life so difficult for us humble motorists?

Since the writing of this piece about England's now legendary infrastructure failings, unfit-for-purpose road and public transport networks plus its infuriating border control issues, the UK's air traffic control system went into meltdown during the final days of July. Countless planes were grounded, resulting in travel mayhem for thousands of stranded airline passengers over several days and nights. Makes you proud to be British, right?