Opinion

DVLA classic car rules are outdated, a recipe for disaster, and I think I've broken them

Our man reckons he may have unwittingly flouted DVLA regulations when doing up his beloved BMW…

By:Richard Ingram
26 Aug 2025
Classic car Opinion header

Pete Gibson

So, the rules on what classic-car restorers need to declare to the DVLA are changing. It sounds like a win for those considering the revamp of a rusty Rover, or an overhaul of a moss-covered Mini, but like so many of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency’s suspect and loosely imposed policies, the implications for the consumer simply aren’t clear.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As a relatively recent restorer myself – that’s my Inca Orange BMW 2002 pictured – these changes were not only news to me, they had me worried that I’d not followed the correct process when I finished stripping back my seventies classic to the bare metal. Who knew drivers had to “flag any significant repair or replacement work, particularly to a car’s frame or bodyshell”? Not me. 

Of course, when I resprayed the car (it used to be blue, by the way) I updated the V5C, while informing my insurer with photos and invoices for the work that’d been carried out. Doing so also helped me secure a fair agreed valuation, should the car ever be stolen or written off. 

It was a largely sympathetic, period-correct restoration, with no changes to the car’s engine or exhaust systems. But did I write to the DVLA to explain I’d replaced panels or welded the sills? Nope. Or when I bought and installed a bumper from a bloke in Greece? Absolutely not. I can only hope the fresh carpets aren’t considered contraband, too.

It makes you wonder what other outdated policy is hidden somewhere in the back office at DVLA HQ in Swansea, and how many drivers have been unwittingly breaking the rules with no ill intent. As we found with the cryptic, Government-funded electric-car grant a few weeks ago, this stuff needs to be crystal clear; murky protocol – however rigidly enforced – is a recipe for disaster. Ultimately, it’s the punters who’ll pay.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content