The big worry with self-driving taxis is that Brits can't be trusted to behave

There is a sketch on the old TV comedy show Trigger Happy TV where a man dressed in a snail costume stands at a London zebra crossing. The traffic stops and our shell-carrying protagonist proceeds to get down on his hands and knees and slither across the road on his belly at what can only be described as a snail’s pace.

Is it wrong that this image popped into my head on hearing the news that Waymo, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, will bring its self-driving taxis to London in 2026? Let me elaborate a little before you deliver your verdict.

Waymo’s autonomous taxis are in operation now in cities right across the United States, from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Austin and Atlanta. The firm’s white Jaguar I-Paces are bedecked with high-tech sensor arrays on the roof that make them resemble Ecto-1, the Cadillac Ambulance from the film Ghostbusters. It’s perfectly obvious to any bystander that these aren’t your everyday cars but they’re fully licensed to act as private hire vehicles, collecting paying passengers and delivering them to their destination.

Waymo is to be commended for its achievements so far. Plenty of car manufacturers have dabbled in the quest for fully autonomous vehicles and continue to do so, but actually putting them on the public road and making money from them is a major step and a huge success. It’s a generalisation but in America such triumphs of technology and capitalism, particularly by domestic companies, tend to be praised and respected by the public.