Checkmate, Tesla Cybercab! Uber to trial driverless taxis in London

Uber is to begin trials of driverless taxis in London next year, ahead of the Tesla Cybercab, which is touted to make its debut in the US “before 2027”.

The ride-hailing platform has already been working with UK artificial intelligence firm Wayve to perfect its Level 4 autonomous driving technology in what Uber has described as “complex driving environments”.

This announcement comes shortly after the Government said it would begin implementing a fast-tracking framework to introduce autonomous “taxi and bus-like” pilot services to UK roads; the previous Conservative administration originally intended to put in place legislation to see fully autonomous taxis on UK roads by 2026, but this has since been pushed back a year.

In a statement, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the UK’s commitment to autonomous vehicles will “drive growth, create 38,000 jobs and add £42 billion to our economy.”

Uber has not confirmed whether its driverless taxi pilot scheme will be open to the general public or how it will be implemented; the firm says it will announce details in the coming months. Nevertheless, its chief operating officer, Andrew Macdonald, reiterated that: “[Uber’s] vision is to make autonomy a safe and reliable option for riders everywhere, and this trial in London brings that future closer to reality.”