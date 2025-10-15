No way? Yes Waymo! Driverless taxis are coming to London next year

Hot on the heels of news that Uber is set to trial driverless taxis in the UK from Spring next year, US firm Waymo has also thrown its hat into the ring. It has confirmed that London customers will be able to hail a ride in one of its robotic taxis from 2026.

Waymo currently operates its fleet of autonomous Jaguar I-Paces in several cities across the US including Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as in Tokyo, Japan.

However, come 2026, Londoners will be able to request a ride via the Waymo app. Inside the car, there’s a screen that will not only display safety videos, but also give updates on the car’s movements and allow the passenger to control the radio and air-conditioning.

In a statement, Waymo’s co-CEO, Tekedra Mawakana, described how the brand is endeavouring to “mak[e] roads safer and transportation more accessible where we operate. We’ve demonstrated how to responsibly scale fully autonomous ride-hailing, and we can’t wait to expand the benefits of our technology to the United Kingdom.”

The announcement has also been welcomed by the Transport Secretary, Hedi Alexander, who said: “Boosting the [autonomous vehicle] sector will increase accessible transport options alongside bringing jobs, investment, and opportunities to the UK. Cutting-edge investment like this will help us deliver our mission to be world leaders in new technology and spearhead national renewal that delivers real change in our communities.”

Originally published by the previous Conservative administration under Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Automated Vehicles Act will see automated-ride pilot schemes commence during the first half of 2026. It will also further distinguish the difference between driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control or lane centering, and fully autonomous systems, with the burden of liability for the latter being placed on the ride operator, rather than the passenger.

There is no confirmed start date for Waymo’s services in the UK. However, the brand’s arrival on this side of the Atlantic will likely coincide with the launch of Tesla’s own Robotaxi service, which uses modified versions of the Tesla Model Y family SUV.

