It might be time for Abarth and DS to give up on the UK

This you need to know: Lexus, Kia, BYD, Omoda, Suzuki and BMW, are, in that order, the overall ‘top-ranked’ manufacturers selling cars in Britain. At the opposite end of the scale, the bottom six are Alfa, Fiat, SEAT, Abarth, Citroen and rock-bottom DS.

Who says so? A tough, shrewd, clued-up bunch, known as franchised car dealers. Recently, in a uniquely detailed survey, they’ve been candid about everything from profit margins to product.

Some networks are deliriously happy with the brands they represent. But others seem thoroughly despondent with some aspects of the relationship.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to the National Franchised Dealers Association survey, best for ‘total profit margins on new vehicles’ are Kia, Mercedes and Toyota. So they have the greatest flexibility to offer discounts, right? Worst/least profitable are Audi, Ford and last-placed Land Rover dealers. Now you know.

In terms of the ‘product value and pricing’ of showroom models, retailers for Omoda, Kia and Dacia seem delighted. DS, SEAT and Audi franchisees are anything but. The fact that Audi dealerships are so dissatisfied is surprising. In huge volumes, they sell a wide range of premium EV and ICE cars that are generally high priced and therefore should be blessed with healthy profit margins. So what’s the problem on the Audi frontline?