China, Japan and South Korea will dominate the car world for years to come

I’ve just served a 30-day stretch in North East Asia, doing my digital nomad bit. Temporary homes, offices, eateries and sacred places ranged from a room with no view in Beijing to the delights of the Seoul Foreign Correspondents’ Club, the bonkers Insa-Dong Ppong Da Bang (honest!) tea room/cafe, and the neighbouring Jogyesa Buddhist Temple, which calms me like no other place on Earth.

This is a region that has quietly, comprehensively and controversially taken over as the centre of the car-producing world. While the UK makes hundreds of thousands of cars a year, China builds around 28 million, Japan seven million, South Korea four million.

Not sure why, in the eighties, a young lad from South East London was inclined to repeatedly visit North East Asia. But I was. So I did. Then, the region’s only pukka car-building nation was Japan. Korea trailed badly; China was even further back.

But this NE Asian trio now comfortably rules the automotive world – in production volumes and in tech prowess. What I saw on the drawing boards, in the showrooms and at exhibition centres in the region last month confirmed to me that it will remain the undisputed, almost untouchable, capital of the car world for decades to come.