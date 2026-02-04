Petrol stations aren’t like online shops, so Fuel Finder probably won’t help motorists much

Despite falls in price over recent months, petrol remains undeniably expensive. Yet throughout the ups and downs, one commodity has remained perhaps even more valuable: time. So with this in mind, I wonder just how effective the Government’s Fuel Finder project will be.

The concept appears, on paper anyway, to be a compelling one: give consumers access to pricing information so they can choose to shop around, a la online shopping. But unlike browsing the web, where you can traverse to another site in a matter of moments with just a few clicks, logging onto an app to only then have to drive over to the other side of town in order to get a better price doesn’t sound remotely convenient at all.

Of course, many of us do exactly this when it comes to our weekly shop, for example; you might live opposite a Waitrose, but you’d more than happily drive 10 minutes down the road to Lidl to avoid having to remortgage your house after popping in for some bread and a carton of milk.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet while the same shop at different supermarkets can vary wildly in price, that’s not quite the case when it comes to fuel; most of the time, the difference between retailers is as little as a few pence per litre. Of course, the cost of petrol and diesel does differ regionally, but I doubt someone living in Oxfordshire is ever going to drive up to West Yorkshire to fill up where it’s cheaper.