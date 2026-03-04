It’s time to stop disrupting the electric car transition

I promised myself I’d take a week off opining about electric vehicles, despite their seemingly permanent place at the top of the news cycle. Then stuff happened – both bad and almost good – in the EV positivity stakes.

First, the almost good news, in that the Government upped its charging point grant by £150, so you’ll now get £500 off installation (as long as you don’t own your own home with a driveway). That weird caveat is still in play, so the people who can transition to EVs most easily are the only ones not to get the incentive.

I know it’s harder for people without driveways, or those who rent, or live in a flat, to get a charger installed, so the grant is a handy way of encouraging them or their landlords to make that extra effort. However, excluding the roughly half of the population who can most easily make the switch just seems petty.

At this point, if the Government is actually serious about moving us into electric cars, the more people who do it the better. It’s been proven that the vast majority of EV drivers wouldn’t consider going back to petrol, so put the building blocks in place and many drivers become advocates within their networks.