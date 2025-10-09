No EVs, more V12s: Lamborghini officially cancels its electric car plans

Lamborghini has issued a statement cancelling plans for its first EV, citing “very limited” demand for electric cars in the luxury super-sports segment. Instead, the much mooted but as-yet-unnamed “fourth model line” will launch with a plug-in hybrid powertrain – with the tech apparently offering the “most appropriate solution for the brand” for the time being.

The news comes just months after Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Auto Express that his customers “don’t see [EV] as an alternative today. We could do [an EV], but I think it’s the wrong offer for the next years, for Lamborghini.”

Winkelmann said at the time that a decision on the brand’s future powertrain strategy was imminent, with this latest statement firming up the rumours that Lamborghini customers will have to wait even longer for a true zero-emissions supercar from Sant’Agata.

When Lamborghini first announced the electric Lanzador concept car back in summer 2023, it was billed as a glimpse at the firm’s zero-emissions future. Winkelmann said at the time: “We are opening a new car segment: the Ultra GT. This will offer customers a new, unparalleled Lamborghini driving experience thanks to pioneering technologies.”

However, success with the hybrid Revuelto and Urus SE, as well as strong demand for the new Temerario, has prompted Lamborghini to instead push ahead with PHEV development.