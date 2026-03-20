Don’t accept a lowball offer when selling a car! Here’s how I beat the system and got more money

I recently popped my cherry – and sold a vehicle for the first time. It was a bright yellow Ducati Scrambler 800, and I know it isn’t a car, but this will be a relatable experience for car owners. What was meant to be a quick and simple process, turned into a nearly two-hour stalemate.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Motorbikes are a bit like convertibles, because the worst time to sell one is the winter. But the Ducati had been collecting dust in my garage for nearly a year, and I just wanted it gone. So I went online, got a valuation from a used-bike dealer chain that I was happy with and arranged to have it picked up a couple of days later.

Their man turned up at my house on time at 9.30am and after the usual pleasantries, began his incredibly thorough examination of my bike. He probed every hose and crevice on it, and fired up the yellow noisemaker. We quickly noticed the brake light no longer worked – which, as issues go, is a pretty big one – and there was some corrosion and flaking paint, although this bike was more than a decade old and had previously only lived outside. He still seemed pleased, but said the flaws might affect the valuation, so he’d have to speak with HQ. That’s when the waiting began.