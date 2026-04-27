Chinese cars still lack authenticity and originality, they'll need both for true world domination

I bet you’re constantly being told, whether by trusted experts such as ourselves, social media or even the 6pm news, that Chinese cars will be the death of the legacy brands as we know them. That due to heavy regulation, expensive labour and slow decision making, companies from Europe, Japan and even Korea could soon be on their last legs. China’s just too far ahead.

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Yet after seven days in China, one of which was spent meandering the colossal halls of the 2026 Auto Show, my take on things is a little different.

Putting it simply, while Chinese brands will definitely have some appeal for mainstream car buyers from now on, all isn’t quite as one-sided as it might sound. For all the companies’ incredible speed and adaptability, there was still something lacking in almost every car on the glossy stands at the show. It wasn’t charging speed, screen size or connectivity. The problem was that almost nothing seemed authentic.

But what is ‘authentic’? There’s a metaphor coming here, so bear with me, but the day before embarking in the Beijing metropolis, I climbed a portion of the Great Wall. This still-standing monument to human capability is obvious, but what struck me wasn’t just the scale or technological wonder, but that it showed in its bare stone the identity of a nation. The Great Wall could be nowhere but China, born out of a need to do a job, yes, but also to represent something.