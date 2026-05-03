China is the top car building nation in the world, and it’s just getting started

How’s this for a daringly dominant duo? China and India each increased output at their domestic car plants by almost 50 per cent between 2019 and 2025. Over the same period, Britain, Russia, USA, Italy and Canada all saw their production numbers plunge by a similar percentage.

Put another way, after Asia long ago established itself as the most productive continent, it has lately been rubbing chilli powder into the wounds of most manufacturers in Europe. It also seems to be doing its best to obliterate the ailing North American car industry: Mexican output was heavily down over the years in question; production in Canada plummeted at an even more punishing rate; the USA suffered the greatest and most agonising drops.

As for the one-year period (January to December 2025) just gone, here’s my Top 30 measuring how woefully or brilliantly car-producing nations performed. Sorry, Belgium, but you’re rock-bottom of the table, with Italy, Canada, Portugal and Sweden just above you. A tad more productive were Poland, South Africa, Hungary and Uzbekistan. But these nine countries each churned out only between 200,000 and 430,000 cars last year, so they’re small fry. I’m particularly worried about Italy, because it looks increasingly lost and low volume as a fidgety member of the French/American-dominated Stellantis clan.