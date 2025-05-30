Car production in the UK fell by eight per cent last year, meaning 2025 saw roughly half the number of vehicles built here compared with a decade ago.

Data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows that 717,371 cars and 47,344 commercial vehicles were manufactured in British factories in 2025. That’s down from 779,584 and 125,649 the year before – and roughly 52 per cent less than in 2015.

The SMMT’s chief executive, Mike Hawes, described 2025 as “the toughest year in a generation for UK vehicle manufacturing”.

Full-electric and hybrid cars now account for two-in-five new vehicles built in the UK, with three-quarters of all models produced being exported around the globe – primarily to places such as mainland Europe, China and the U.S. It's perhaps no surprise that the most popular exported car was the Nissan Qashqai, followed by the MINI Cooper and Toyota Corolla.

Regardless, these figures will certainly be sober reading for many, so you may ask: why were things so dire?

Hawes explained: “Structural changes, new trade barriers, and a cyber attack that stopped production at one of the UK’s most important manufacturers combined to constrain output.”