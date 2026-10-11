Stop taking motorists for granted, cut the cost of petrol and diesel now

Unless they wish to become unemployed and unemployable, Britain’s leading politicians can and must learn lessons from what happened last week in America. US voters turned heavily against their President, who is largely, if not entirely, to blame for skyrocketing fuel prices – not just in their country but elsewhere, too. Shame on you, Donald Trump.

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Almost two years ago in this magazine, I claimed he was the incoming “No.1 mover and shaker in the automotive world he’s about to seriously disrupt”.

Later, I wrote about his “drill-baby-drill ethos aimed in part at reducing pump prices” and hailed him as the “most powerful car bloke on the planet, 2025”. In January this year, I praised him for playing an impressively pivotal role in lowering the price of gasoline to an average $2.31 (£1.71) per US gallon.

Then he went and blew it by waging war on Iran, creating the dire situation in the Strait of Hormuz and, in doing so, almost doubling the average price of that US gallon to over $4 (£2.96). Dodgy Donald can and should be fairly and squarely blamed for this huge price hike, which is the major reason he was given a political kicking in America’s mid-term elections. The average Joe or Jolene does not take kindly to being forced into paying around $100 (£74) or more when refuelling his or her workhorse pick-up truck or SUV, which usually covers an awful lot of gas-guzzling miles per annum.