Britain’s war on car ownership must stop

The cruel culling of private motor cars and their occupants is being ramped up by national government and regional or local councils.

Ordinary, self-reliant, working-class people with daily commutes to and from their places of employment or education are being hardest hit. In effect, the ideological, idiotic political ‘plan’ is to bludgeon them out of their rarely subsidised personal cars, before dumping these good people on railway platforms or at bus stops to wait for unreliable trains and buses that gorge on state subsidies, but have little appetite for turning up on early mornings or late nights.

Whether by accident or design, anti-motorist/pro-public transport politicians are guilty of either pricing poorer car users off the road, or fleecing wealthier motorists who don’t realise, or daren’t think about the magnitude of their car, fuel and other taxes. Example: someone who buys an entry-level Range Rover for around £110,000 will see about £18,000 of that going straight to the Government in VAT, with another £3,000 or so (year one excise duty) also being pinged to HM Treasury. In return for what, exactly?

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During the life of the vehicle, its owners will pay tens of thousands more to the state in duties/VAT on fuel, insurance, local authority parking charges and countless other state-sponsored fees, fines, levies and scams, plus VAT on repairs and servicing.