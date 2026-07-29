The appointment of a new Prime Minister in the UK is becoming almost as common as the arrival of a new Chinese car brand. Andy Burnham has just stepped through the door of No. 10, inheriting both the nation’s highest job in public office, as well as the responsibility of tackling the mountain of issues the country faces – including those experienced every day by motorists.

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That’s why we’ve put our heads together with experts and think tanks from across the industry to come up with our own Motoring Manifesto – in other words, what Burnham needs to do for drivers if he wishes to spend another five years in government following the next election.

1. Commit to long-term road maintenance funding

Potholes and the state of our roads were among the biggest drivers of votes in the local elections earlier this year which, following Labour’s disastrous performance, paved the way for Sir Keir Starmer’s exit as PM.

The poor condition of Britain’s roads not only impacts how comfortable (or not) our commute is, but it also costs motorsists dearly as they fork out for repairs. It drives up car insurance premiums, too, because when pothole-related damage becomes too expensive to rectify, many drivers turn to their insurer to pay out.