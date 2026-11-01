Buying a new car? These small things have saved me big money
Mike Rutherford offers his advice on how to save money when buying and running a new car
The most financially frustrating, debilitating day-to-day dilemma for folk struggling to make ends meet and get on with their modest, law-abiding lives? The cost-of-living crisis that began half a decade ago and has been robbing them/us ever since.
So what can ordinary, cash-strapped, private drivers do to ease the financial pain of buying and running a family car? More than you might imagine, I’d argue.
When buying a new car, before formally signing up for your preferred vehicle, obtain confirmation of its insurance group and get written quotes for the all-in price of cover. But only after you’ve reduced your ‘usual’ estimated annual mileage figure, because – in this age of virtual meetings, online shopping, free or cheap home deliveries and world-class live events, movies and more beamed to your TV, laptop or phone 24/7 – you really don’t need to go out and drive as much as before, right?
The initial purchase price plus future residual values should be your main financial priorities, along with insurance and petrol, diesel or electricity costs. As for the expense, hassle and concerns over future servicing, repair and, eventually, MoT bills, consider reducing the financial strain by choosing brands and cars with the highest Driver Power reliability, quality and satisfaction rankings. Also, keep an eye on manufacturer warranties. Why go for 36 months when seven or eight-year deals are now available?
If your preferred factory-fresh model is from a maker lately guilty of imposing inflation-shattering price hikes, do one of these three things: give the company and its franchised dealer network a swerve; demand massive (20 per cent-plus) discounts; or buy the same sort of car from a rival firm. So simple. And effective. Regardless of what model you opt for, its power source and age, try to avoid rush-hour traffic. By driving off-peak, you can exploit greatly improved journey times and fuel consumption figures.
Buying the absolute cheapest car-related product is rarely wise. Same goes for choosing the costliest cars. Examples: an essential piece of in-car kit is a phone. But just-launched versions at around £2,000 a pop are a joke. As are premium (not to be confused with genuine luxury) cars in £100k-£200k territory. If you’ve got that sort of budget, invest in and enjoy a legendary, work-of-art, possibly appreciating supercar – before one day passing your investment on to trusted children or grandchildren.
At the other end of the scale, when out on the road daily, resist the habit of purchasing cardboard cups full of usually lukewarm coffee or vile tea. In 2015, I stopped buying ’em. And between then and now, the approximately £10 per day/£3,000 a year I’ve saved means I’ve accumulated enough wedge to buy a brand new, state-of-the-art, decently discounted family car before the end of 2026. And I will. More about all that soon.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.