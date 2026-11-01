Buying a new car? These small things have saved me big money

The most financially frustrating, debilitating day-to-day dilemma for folk struggling to make ends meet and get on with their modest, law-abiding lives? The cost-of-living crisis that began half a decade ago and has been robbing them/us ever since.

So what can ordinary, cash-strapped, private drivers do to ease the financial pain of buying and running a family car? More than you might imagine, I’d argue.

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When buying a new car, before formally signing up for your preferred vehicle, obtain confirmation of its insurance group and get written quotes for the all-in price of cover. But only after you’ve reduced your ‘usual’ estimated annual mileage figure, because – in this age of virtual meetings, online shopping, free or cheap home deliveries and world-class live events, movies and more beamed to your TV, laptop or phone 24/7 – you really don’t need to go out and drive as much as before, right?

The initial purchase price plus future residual values should be your main financial priorities, along with insurance and petrol, diesel or electricity costs. As for the expense, hassle and concerns over future servicing, repair and, eventually, MoT bills, consider reducing the financial strain by choosing brands and cars with the highest Driver Power reliability, quality and satisfaction rankings. Also, keep an eye on manufacturer warranties. Why go for 36 months when seven or eight-year deals are now available?