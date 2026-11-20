Despite what GTA 6 might lead you to believe, dangerous driving isn’t a game
Steve Walker thinks GTA 6 is great fun, but unlikely to encourage careful, responsible behaviour on the roads.
The biggest video game launch in recorded history happened this week. Grand Theft Auto 6 was unlocked to the millions of users who had already downloaded it, triggering an epidemic of unblinking insomnia and Repetitive Strain Injury in bedrooms across the planet.
GTA 6 is the latest in an epic, record-busting game franchise ostensibly about stealing cars, but the most recent titles are much more than that. They effectively allow players to live out their own debauched criminal fantasies in a sprawling digital cityscape. GTA 6 takes the premise to a whole new level in terms of graphical realism and the interactivity of its in-game environments. In short, it’s been made to feel much more like real life.
It sounds like a whole heap of fun, to be honest. Which is probably why the world seems to have gone completely GTA 6 crazy. I haven’t played the game (I couldn’t get the time off work), but having enjoyed previous GTA versions and watched more videos of the sixth instalment than is probably sensible over the last few days, I’m starting to have my doubts.
The arguments over the impact of violent video games (and the GTA series in particular) on those who play them are well established. As with so much concerning the march of technology in the modern world, however, it feels like the boundaries of what we as a society think is acceptable are constantly being pushed.
Our sensitivities in this area have been numbed to the extent that a game with GTA 6’s levels of realism – where players can drive cars, trucks, mobility scooters or passenger planes, slamming them into other vehicles, police officers and pedestrians – doesn’t really register as problematic.
Violent games are absolutely nothing new, but GTA 6 is certainly the highest profile to bring the carnage into quite such a realistic setting and make it so central to the gameplay. That’s my Mary Whitehouse bit.
GTA 6 players are not about to head out en masse to repeat their nefarious in-game activities behind a real steering wheel on the local high street. Are we certain, though, that the casual attitude to dangerous, and indeed murderous, driving in the game won’t creep into real world behaviours in tiny but damaging ways?
Ultimately it’s hard to say, but we’re going to find out. The game has an 18 certificate (which is highly unlikely to be enforced in any meaningful way) and most adults are more than capable of separating a bit of late-night gaming fun from their morning commute.
The bigger question is if we’re not worried about GTA 6 chipping away at societal attitudes to road safety, what about GTA 7? And then GTA 8? Things are only going to get worse, and my email pitch to Sony of a blockbuster new PlayStation title called ‘Careful Driving Simulator’ received no response.
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