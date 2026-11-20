The biggest video game launch in recorded history happened this week. Grand Theft Auto 6 was unlocked to the millions of users who had already downloaded it, triggering an epidemic of unblinking insomnia and Repetitive Strain Injury in bedrooms across the planet.

GTA 6 is the latest in an epic, record-busting game franchise ostensibly about stealing cars, but the most recent titles are much more than that. They effectively allow players to live out their own debauched criminal fantasies in a sprawling digital cityscape. GTA 6 takes the premise to a whole new level in terms of graphical realism and the interactivity of its in-game environments. In short, it’s been made to feel much more like real life.

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It sounds like a whole heap of fun, to be honest. Which is probably why the world seems to have gone completely GTA 6 crazy. I haven’t played the game (I couldn’t get the time off work), but having enjoyed previous GTA versions and watched more videos of the sixth instalment than is probably sensible over the last few days, I’m starting to have my doubts.

The arguments over the impact of violent video games (and the GTA series in particular) on those who play them are well established. As with so much concerning the march of technology in the modern world, however, it feels like the boundaries of what we as a society think is acceptable are constantly being pushed.