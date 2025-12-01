Ferosticker fire extinguisher review

Price: from £32-£71

While we all worry about picking up a scratch or dent on our precious cars, we probably don’t give a thought to a potentially much more lethal threat – fire. However, according to official figures, around 100,000 cars per year are damaged by flames. Even a small fire can quickly cause a write-off, bumping up insurance premiums and causing heartbreak for classic and custom car owners in particular.

The Ferosticker is a clever reinvention of the traditional fire extinguisher, which is safer to use and promises to be more effective too.

Rather than needing anyone to operate it, the Ferosticker attaches to the inside of your bonnet or in any other enclosed place using the adhesive backing, or it can be fixed with screws for extra security. If it’s exposed to a direct flame, or temperatures above 170 degrees, a potassium-based extinguishing agent is released, which prevents the chemical reaction needed for flames.

We built a test rig to mimic a small engine bay fire, using a barbecue, metal tins and a small pot of petrol surrounded by cotton rags and straw. After 17 seconds, the Ferosticker activated, deploying a cloud of grey smoke accompanied by a fizz. When the fog cleared, the pot of petrol was no longer burning and there was no residue. There was still some smouldering on the rags and straw, but the flames had gone.

We tried the smallest and cheapest F01, which is claimed to be suitable for spaces up to 0.1 cubic metres. For a car’s engine bay, we’d suggest fitting two – or the larger, disc-shaped F03.

