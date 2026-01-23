Temu DayPlus power ratchet preview

Seasoned mechanics will tell you that when it comes to tools, if you buy cheap, you’ll buy twice. In most cases we would tend to agree. But DIY motorists who might only use special tools occasionally could be tempted to grab a bargain and hope it does the job.

And there’s no doubt that Temu has plenty of bargains, so we scooped up a DayPlus 3/8-inch power ratchet, thinking it would make a useful addition to the tool drawer. At around £20, it costs less than a mid-range unpowered ratchet.

The DayPlus’ price includes two 12-volt 15Wh batteries, a charger, seven sockets ranging in size from 10mm to 17mm, and a storage bag. There is also a three-colour LED battery level gauge and a small work light, which illuminates when the trigger is pressed.

The specifications show that it can create a turning force of 40Nm and has a maximum speed of 230rpm. Both are substantially lower than the 75Nm and 450rpm of our test-winning Durofix RW1221-3 Ratchet Wrench – but that costs nearly eight times more.

We tried the DayPlus while servicing a car and it proved extremely useful for removing multiple bolts holding on an engine cover, and then more in a tight spot around a heat shield. After undoing around 20 bolts, the battery gauge was still showing a full three lights.

There are some cheap-feeling components and an uneven balance makes it heavy to hold, but overall we were impressed. Hopefully that impression – and the tool itself – will last.

