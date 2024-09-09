Car Deal of the Day: stylish, high-tech Renault Megane E-Tech for only £211 per month

Cool, stylish interior with brilliant Google tech

Lots of standard kit and big 440-litre boot

£211 per month with £2,201 initial payment

The Renault Megane E-Tech is one of our favourite family hatchbacks on the market. It looks simply stunning, features brilliant Google-powered technology, comes well-equipped, is pretty practical and nice to drive. All that for only £211 a month – that’s a stonking deal we couldn’t ignore.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This three-year lease deal we found for the Renault Megane E-Tech in mid-range Techno trim comes from Select Car Leasing through our parent site Carwow. It requires a very reasonable initial payment of £2,201, followed by monthly payments of £211.

The deal is based on the standard annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, which should suffice for anyone with a short commute or those who primarily use their car for driving around town. But bumping it up to 8,000 miles per year only costs an extra £17 per month.

The Megane’s chic, modern design is complemented by a smart interior that offers a real sense of quality and technology that’s very easy to use because it’s all Google. So apps like Google Maps come built-in and all the menus are laid out like you’d expect on a smartphone. It also helps that the 12.3-inch driver instrument display and nine-inch infotainment screen are both super-sharp.

On the road, refinement is great, while light, quick steering helps when driving in the city. Meanwhile the Megane’s 217bhp front-mounted electric motor provides just enough power for a family electric car and the 60kWh battery offers 280 miles of range from a single charge.

The kit list with this Techno model is impressively long, and includes those dual displays we mentioned, 20-inch wheels, a rear-view camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, an upgraded audio system, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and plenty of driver assistance tech like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Renault Megane E-Tech Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...