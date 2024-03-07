New Rivian R2 electric SUV headed to the UK: full official details

It’s been a long time coming, but the all-new Rivian R2 has finally been officially revealed as the American EV start-up that created the world’s first all-electric pick-up truck prepares to take on the best-selling Tesla Model Y and launch its first car in the UK. A stark contrast to the rounded, bar-of-soap shape of the Model Y, the R2 embraces the blocky yet clean and futuristic design language worn by Rivian’s R1T pick-up and R1S seven-seat SUV. Rivian Chief Design Officer Jeff Hammoud says “We designed R2 by balancing form with function, while building on our inviting and iconic design language.” One detail carried over to the R2 is Rivian’s signature vertical ‘stadium headlight’ design, the two units connected by a very thick light bar spanning the front of the car. The rear end gets a similar full-width light bar, with a subtly recessed section below for large ‘Rivian’ lettering. Much like those of its big brothers, the R2’s interior should be able to handle anything you can throw at it because the materials used were chosen for their sustainability and durability, with easy to clean textiles and surfaces throughout. The cabin has been designed to be inviting, too.

Rivian says the amount of rear legroom was a priority to ensure long journeys were comfortable for everyone in the five-seat SUV The 2,935mm wheelbase will help with that, as it’s 45mm longer than the Model Y’s. Although it’s worth noting the R2 measures 4,715mm long, whereas the Tesla stretches 4,751mm from nose-to-tail. Some interesting features on the R2 include a torch hidden in the driver’s door, while the ability to fully lower all four regular windows and the rear windscreen, and open the rear quarter windows is supposed to create an open air experience and “invite the outside in” – much like California Mode on the Fisker Ocean, another future R2 rival. All of the seats in the Rivian can also be folded down completely flat when you need to carry lots of cargo, or want to use the car for camping in the wilderness. Alternatively, there’s a frunk on the R2 that provides extra storage space. Rivian has taken onboard feedback from R1T and R1S owners who complained about the lack of a glovebox, so the R2 features two: one in the traditional location, and another below the larger central touchscreen. The new steering wheel design in the R2 also incorporates two control dials with haptic feedback. 19 Rivian R2 platform, range and performance The Rivian R2 sits on the company’s brand new platform that has been designed with performance, range and cost efficiency in mind, and will also be used to underpin a more affordable crossover called the Rivian R3.

The platform incorporates a structural battery, which means the top of the battery also serves as the floor of the vehicle, and other components that were designed to dramatically reduce complexity. The R2 will be offered with a choice of two battery sizes, the larger of which will provide a range of over 300 miles from a single charge. A 10 to 80 per cent top-up from the right rapid charger will take less than 30 minutes, according to Rivian, but exact charging speeds have yet to be announced. Rivian has confirmed that there will be three electric motor configurations to choose from: single-motor rear-drive, dual-motor all-wheel drive and a tri-motor setup that uses two motors to drive the rear, and one for the front wheels. Power outputs for the trio are still under wraps, but we do know the quickest models will do 0-60mph in "well under three seconds", according to Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe. BREAKING NEWS: Here's the Rivian R2 pic.twitter.com/5WWYDVzBsn — Auto Express (@AutoExpress) March 7, 2024 Because the R2 is capable of receiving frequent software updates from Rivian, new features can be added after launch, and the array of 11 cameras and five radars on the car will enable the R2 to offer enhanced autonomous driving capabilities over the brand's previous models. Pricing for the new Rivian R2 will start from $45,000 in the US (roughly £35,000), with production slated to begin in the first half of 2026. We have confirmed that the R2 will be coming to the UK, however not until sometime after it has been launched in North America.