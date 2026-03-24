Rolls-Royce has pulled the (extra-large) covers off its first so-called ‘Coachbuild Collection’ car, dubbed Project Nightingale. Drawing inspiration from the brand’s high-speed experimental ‘EX’ cars from the 1920s, the Rolls-Royce Project Nightingale is a huge, two-seat electric drop-top for the firm’s “most dedicated and discerning” clients. Only 100 will be built, with the first cars due for completion in 2028.

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Auto Express was invited to a private media preview of the new model at Rolls-Royce HQ in Goodwood, West Sussex. Joined by head of future product, Phil Harnett, and lead designer, Jacobo Dominguez Ojea, we were given an exclusive walkaround of the marque’s latest project.

The ‘Nightingale’ moniker is inspired by the name of the designer’s house at founder Henry Royce’s winter home on the Côte d'Azur in France. It is “defined by grand proportions” and underpinned by a fully-electric drivetrain – although exact specifications will remain under wraps until testing concludes next year.

According to Rolls-Royce CEO, Chris Brownridge, Project Nightingale was born as a result of requests from the company’s “most discerning clients” asking for the maker’s “most ambitious work”. Apparently, the result is “the most extravagant expression of what Rolls-Royce is capable of today”.

From the front, the bluff nose and tall bonnet are typical, modern-day Rolls-Royce. The giant Pantheon Grille measures almost a metre in width and is adorned by 24 vertical vanes. The slim headlights, which also house the indicators and daytime running-lights, are completely bespoke and are apparently so intricate and hard to assemble that, at this stage, cannot be put into series production.