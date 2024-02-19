Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is a sporty family hatch for under £200 per month

Underrated sporty hatch

Well built and equipped

£198 a month after a £2,386 initial payment

Volkswagen Golf underpinnings and technology, wrapped up in a more eye-catching design? It’s hard to pick fault with the SEAT Leon and thanks to this deal we found on leaseloco.com, you can now get one for just £198 a month.

This personal contract hire agreement is spread out over three years and requires an initial payment of £2,386, followed by monthly payments of just £198. The deal is based on a mileage limit per year of 5,000 miles, extend this to 8,000 and you’ll have to pay an extra £28 a month.

The SEAT Leon might be one of the most underrated cars on sale right now. We think it generally looks better than the eighth-generation VW Golf its shares a platform with and inside it gets pretty much the same build quality and technology. Thankfully, it does without the Golf’s annoying touch sensitive steering wheel button, too.

While it might borrow heavily from its German counterpart, the SEAT Leon isn’t as strong when it comes to depreciation, making this leasing deal all the more tempting as you’ll be avoiding that issue when you come to the end of the agreement.

This model comes in sporty FR trim so there’s lowered and stiffer suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, bespoke bumpers and some useful technology inside with wireless smartphone charging, a responsive 10.25-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch ‘digital cockpit’ that you can find on plenty of premium VW Group cars, like Audis.

The Leon also stands up to its rivals in the driving department. The steering feels spot on and the handling is well-judged. This 1.5-litre turbocharged engine provides just enough power (130bhp), but combines it with excellent fuel efficiency (up to 49.6mpg).

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the SEAT Leon Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...