Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is a sporty family hatch for under £200 per month

This SEAT Leon comes in stylish FR trim and is our Deal of the Day for 19 February

by: Alastair Crooks
19 Feb 2024
SEAT Leon e-Hybrid - front cornering
  • Underrated sporty hatch
  • Well built and equipped
  • £198 a month after a £2,386 initial payment

Volkswagen Golf underpinnings and technology, wrapped up in a more eye-catching design? It’s hard to pick fault with the SEAT Leon and thanks to this deal we found on leaseloco.com, you can now get one for just £198 a month. 

This personal contract hire agreement is spread out over three years and requires an initial payment of £2,386, followed by monthly payments of just £198. The deal is based on a mileage limit per year of 5,000 miles, extend this to 8,000 and you’ll have to pay an extra £28 a month.

 The SEAT Leon might be one of the most underrated cars on sale right now. We think it generally looks better than the eighth-generation VW Golf its shares a platform with and inside it gets pretty much the same build quality and technology. Thankfully, it does without the Golf’s annoying touch sensitive steering wheel button, too. 

While it might borrow heavily from its German counterpart, the SEAT Leon isn’t as strong when it comes to depreciation, making this leasing deal all the more tempting as you’ll be avoiding that issue when you come to the end of the agreement. 

This model comes in sporty FR trim so there’s lowered and stiffer suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, bespoke bumpers and some useful technology inside with wireless smartphone charging, a responsive 10.25-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch ‘digital cockpit’ that you can find on plenty of premium VW Group cars, like Audis.  

The Leon also stands up to its rivals in the driving department. The steering feels spot on and the handling is well-judged. This 1.5-litre turbocharged engine provides just enough power (130bhp), but combines it with excellent fuel efficiency (up to 49.6mpg). 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the SEAT Leon Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month
Subaru Solterra - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: make the electric switch with a Subaru Solterra at £252 per month

The Subaru Solterra is a practical family EV for a bargain price - making it our Deal of the Day for 16 February
16 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging

Vauxhall is offering a whopping great deposit contribution on all its EVs, plus a year of free charging at Tesco
15 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Brilliant Alpine A110 sports car for £414 a month
Alpine A110
News

Car Deal of the Day: Brilliant Alpine A110 sports car for £414 a month

Multi-award-winning Porsche-rivalling sports coupe on a bargain lease deal is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 February
14 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: updated Renault Clio now with a £1,000 deposit contribution
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: updated Renault Clio now with a £1,000 deposit contribution

You can drive away in a brand new Clio for just £248 a month with this offer direct from Renault - our Deal of the Day for 13 February
13 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs
Dacia C-Neo exclusive image - front
News

New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs

The Dacia C-Neo is set to trump many hatchback rivals when it comes to space, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
16 Feb 2024
New Seres 3 set to be the UK’s cheapest electric SUV
Seres 3 - front action
News

New Seres 3 set to be the UK’s cheapest electric SUV

The incoming MG ZS EV rival from Seres gets a £29,995 starting price and 205-mile range
16 Feb 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Mokka Electric with £9,500 off, plus free charging

Vauxhall is offering a whopping great deposit contribution on all its EVs, plus a year of free charging at Tesco
15 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content