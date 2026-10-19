From ice scrapers hidden behind fuel refilling flaps to the iconic door-mounted umbrellas, Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ features are, well, just that. The range is about to broaden significantly, too, and it’ll be happening digitally.

Users are now able to go to Printables.com to download 3D printer files for various accessories for both current and past models. The work of designers and engineers in Skoda’s innovation incubator, these files are available free of charge, so the only cost to the end user is 3D printer filament. And a 3D printer if you don’t already have one, of course.

Examples include cup-holders, capable management solutions, phone mounts and a neat carry hook that fits in an unused top tether ISOFIX point. There’s even something for the current Fabia which seems to be designed to hold a carton of McDonald’s fries and a dip… one to use when parked up, please.

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Skoda is highlighting various 3D-printable solutions for its recent Peaq and Epiq models, with cup-holder covers, a large box tray and a lower centre console organiser among the features available. These were based on customer suggestions, and Skoda says further feedback will help shape future offerings.

In the meantime, if you’re particularly savvy with 3D printing, it’s possible to download and adapt existing designs to your needs. On the Printables pages, Skoda is recommending the use of a heat-resistant material when printing to stop anything from deforming in the cabin of a hot, parked car.

It’s true that 3D-printed car accessories are nothing new – there are a few files on Printables for parts that are compatible with Dacia’s YouClip system, for instance. What’s different here is the manufacturer's involvement, with Skoda claiming to be “the first carmaker to offer these [3D printable accessories] through a dedicated platform”. We’d be surprised if other brands don’t follow suit.

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