Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda launches 3D print-at-home ‘Simply Clever’ features

Skoda’s famed ‘Simply Clever’ range of accessories has expanded to include downloadable designs to 3D print from your own home

By:Matt Robinson
19 Oct 2026
Skoda 3D-printable accessories - cubby hole accessories10

From ice scrapers hidden behind fuel refilling flaps to the iconic door-mounted umbrellas, Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ features are, well, just that. The range is about to broaden significantly, too, and it’ll be happening digitally.

Users are now able to go to Printables.com to download 3D printer files for various accessories for both current and past models. The work of designers and engineers in Skoda’s innovation incubator, these files are available free of charge, so the only cost to the end user is 3D printer filament. And a 3D printer if you don’t already have one, of course. 

Examples include cup-holders, capable management solutions, phone mounts and a neat carry hook that fits in an unused top tether ISOFIX point. There’s even something for the current Fabia which seems to be designed to hold a carton of McDonald’s fries and a dip… one to use when parked up, please. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Skoda is highlighting various 3D-printable solutions for its recent Peaq and Epiq models, with cup-holder covers, a large box tray and a lower centre console organiser among the features available. These were based on customer suggestions, and Skoda says further feedback will help shape future offerings. 

In the meantime, if you’re particularly savvy with 3D printing, it’s possible to download and adapt existing designs to your needs. On the Printables pages, Skoda is recommending the use of a heat-resistant material when printing to stop anything from deforming in the cabin of a hot, parked car. 

It’s true that 3D-printed car accessories are nothing new – there are a few files on Printables for parts that are compatible with Dacia’s YouClip system, for instance. What’s different here is the manufacturer's involvement, with Skoda claiming to be “the first carmaker to offer these [3D printable accessories] through a dedicated platform”. We’d be surprised if other brands don’t follow suit.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Matt Robinson
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

In excess of 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
8 Oct 2026
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2026
Best April Fool&#039;s jokes - header image

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2026

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2026
Skoda Enyaq and Elroq EVs get frunky with new updates
2026 Skoda Enyaq and Elroq

Skoda Enyaq and Elroq EVs get frunky with new updates

Small, but very welcome updates will feature on Enyaq and Elroq from mid-2026
News
24 Mar 2026
10 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aim to take the 4x4 market by storm
Coolest SUVs coming soon - March 2026 header image

10 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aim to take the 4x4 market by storm

These are fresh SUVs we can’t wait to arrive, from Skoda’s butch baby electric SUV to McLaren’s loftiest creation ever
Best cars & vans
20 Mar 2026

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 3 at £206 per month will get the neighbours talking
Hyundai Ioniq 3 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 3 at £206 per month will get the neighbours talking

The Ioniq 3 is one of a new crop of affordable EVs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 October.
News
15 Oct 2026
New Fiat Grizzly: all the details on the £20k Dacia Bigster rival
Fiat Grizzly - Paris

New Fiat Grizzly: all the details on the £20k Dacia Bigster rival

Fiat will offer the Grizzly in petrol, hybrid and electric forms when it goes on sale in January 2027
News
16 Oct 2026
New Land Rover Defender Sport spotted tearing it up on the Nürburgring
New Land Rover Defender Sport - Nürburgring front 3/4

New Land Rover Defender Sport spotted tearing it up on the Nürburgring

The new baby 4x4 is now likely to be revealed in 2027, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
15 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content