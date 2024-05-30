Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…

Skodas have always represented a colossal amount of car of the money, now more so with our Deal of the Day for 30 May

by: Jordan Katsianis
30 May 2024
Skoda Octavia - front cornering
  • Spacious and well built
  • Efficient 1.0 TSI engine
  • £168pm over 23 months, plus £1,819 initial payment 

The Skoda Octavia is a long-time Auto Express favourite, and even in our world of EVs and SUVs its appeal has never been tarnished on account of its practicality, quality and value. And when it comes to value, this short-term 24-month personal contract hire is hard to beat at just £168 per month after an initial payment of £1,819. 

This represents an astonishing amount of car for the money, but there are one or two things to consider. The first is that this is the pre-facelift model on offer, meaning some of the new car’s updates, such as the new infotainment screen, colour and materials or fresh exterior styling aren’t on the cards. 

The next is the fact it’s the 1.0 TSI hatchback model, so powered by the Octavia’s smallest available engine. In this case, it’s a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol with just 110bhp, but being turbocharged there is a decent amount of very-low end grunt to help out at low speeds. The claimed 54mpg and 119g/km is impressive for a car of this size and weight, but high-speed driving won’t be this car's forte. 

Another part of the deal is the relatively low 5,000-mile mileage cap per annum, but as this car is better kept to smaller roads, it goes with this car’s placement as more of a suburban model. 

Still, this is an unbelievable deal for not just a big car, but also one that’s as polished, well-built, practical and clever as the Skoda Octavia hatchback. 

As always with Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Skoda Octavia Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

