Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…

Spacious and well built

Efficient 1.0 TSI engine

£168pm over 23 months, plus £1,819 initial payment

The Skoda Octavia is a long-time Auto Express favourite, and even in our world of EVs and SUVs its appeal has never been tarnished on account of its practicality, quality and value. And when it comes to value, this short-term 24-month personal contract hire is hard to beat at just £168 per month after an initial payment of £1,819.

This represents an astonishing amount of car for the money, but there are one or two things to consider. The first is that this is the pre-facelift model on offer, meaning some of the new car’s updates, such as the new infotainment screen, colour and materials or fresh exterior styling aren’t on the cards.

The next is the fact it’s the 1.0 TSI hatchback model, so powered by the Octavia’s smallest available engine. In this case, it’s a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol with just 110bhp, but being turbocharged there is a decent amount of very-low end grunt to help out at low speeds. The claimed 54mpg and 119g/km is impressive for a car of this size and weight, but high-speed driving won’t be this car's forte.

Another part of the deal is the relatively low 5,000-mile mileage cap per annum, but as this car is better kept to smaller roads, it goes with this car’s placement as more of a suburban model.

Still, this is an unbelievable deal for not just a big car, but also one that’s as polished, well-built, practical and clever as the Skoda Octavia hatchback.

As always with Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

