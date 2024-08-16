Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month

Supremely spacious interior and huge boot

Recently updated with sharp look and more tech

£152 per month with £1,676 initial payment

Just last month we crowned the Skoda Octavia as our Family Car of the Year for 2024 thanks to its unbeatable combination of comfort, practicality, standard equipment and efficiency, plus much more besides. The hugely spacious hatchback was already excellent value to begin with, but at only £152 per month it’s an absolute steal!

That price is for a two-year lease on the new Skoda Octavia in SE Technology trim, and is being offered by Leasing Options through our parent site Carwow. The deal requires an also very low initial payment of £1,676, followed by monthly payments of £152.

The deal includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but for those who cover more miles in a year, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs less than £20 extra per month. Similarly, three-year leasing deals for this exact Octavia are available from £184 per month.

SE Technology might be the entry-level specification, but the standard kit is incredibly generous. The interior features a new free-standing 13-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit display for the driver, wireless charging pad, heated front seats and umbrellas hidden in the doors – one of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ touches.

The 16-inch alloy wheels on this version also allow the Octavia to soak up bumps and imperfections in the road incredibly well, while its 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine provides brisk acceleration and has cylinder deactivation to boost fuel economy. Skoda says you’ll be able to average 54.1mpg if you’re careful.

Finally, there’s the cavernous interior of the Octavia, with dumbfounding levels of space available upfront and in the rear, complemented by the enormous 600-litre boot. To put that into perspective, the faithful Volkswagen Golf has a 381-litre boot and a Nissan Qashqai SUV offers up to 504 litres of luggage capacity.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

