Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in the new long-range Tesla Model Y for £348 per month

£348 per month

10,000 miles per year

Very usable range

The new Long Range Rear Wheel Drive variant of the best-selling Tesla Model Y can cover up to 373 miles without stopping, and you can make the most of that impressive range with our latest Deal of the Day, which includes a very generous mileage limit of 10,000 miles per year.

This three-year lease agreement comes directly from Tesla via our parent site Carwow. It requires an initial payment of £4,186, followed by 36 monthly payments of £348.

In order to maximise efficiency, the Model Y Long Range RWD comes with a heat pump as standard and low-rolling-resistance tyres. When the battery is running low on juice, the maximum charging speed of 250kW means you can add 150 miles of range in 15 minutes using a Tesla Supercharger.

The company also says that if drivers have an EV energy tariff, with low rates of 7p per kWh during certain hours, and top up at home, over 10,000 miles, they might only spend around £175 a year on charging.

This might be the entry-level variant of the Model Y, but it’s not short on power. Its single e-motor delivers 342bhp, which allows this hugely spacious family SUV to do 0-60mph in just 5.7 seconds

Speaking of the interior, the Model Y Long Range RWD also has a massive 854-litre boot, plus an extra 117 litres of storage space under the bonnet. Meanwhile the 15.4-inch central display handles both vital driving information and infotainment, while other standard kit includes a panoramic glass roof, heated seats front and rear, two-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

