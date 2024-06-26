Car Deal of the Day: go electric on the cheap with a Vauxhall Astra for £209 per month

High equipment levels

The Vauxhall Astra has been a family favourite for over 40 years, and the current car is probably the best of the lot. Not only is it stylish and has a premium feel, but it can also come with pure-electric power.

With identical looks to the petrol-powered versions and an efficient powertrain, the Astra Electric is a great choice for those taking their first step in EV motoring. It's a bit of a bargain right now, too.

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering a range-topping Astra Electric for the paltry sum of £209.77 a month. An initial payment of £2,867.23 is incredibly reasonable, too, while the deal is for two years.

Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but you can adjust this to 8,000 per annum for under £20 extra a month.

With this deal you'll be taking the keys to the top-drawer model. It’s appropriately called 'Ultimate', and goodies such as a panoramic sunroof, twin screens for the interior, plus a head-up display are thrown in. This trim also features pixel LED headlights, which allow you to drive at night with your full beams on and not dazzle other road users.

The Astra Electric is powered by a 154bhp motor, which delivers decent performance, and is fed by a 54kWh battery pack. Vauxhall says you could get 259 miles from a full charge, and in our testing we have found that to be pretty accurate, with between four and five miles-per-kWh achievable.

Not only is the Astra Electric efficient, but it's also an easy car on the road. Light steering and supple suspension add up to a refined driving experience.

The latest Astra is a smart-looking thing, too, with sharp creases, the brand's Vizor grille, and a black painted roof all helping to make the car stand out.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

